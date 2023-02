Supuesto atacante del metro de Nueva York sería un comediante hispano que se presentaría en Times Square

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 01/28/23 at approx. 1 AM a male victim was on a S/B 'N' train when he was engaged in a verbal dispute w/ an unknown male. As the train entered Broadway & Canal St station the male shot the victim twice. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ukoeDKXVz6