Dos días más por lo menos se extenderá el calor extremo y humedad en Nueva York

Another day of heat and humidity is expected. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. NE NJ may reach the mid 90s. Heat indices 95-100, isolated lower 100s. The heat indices will peak between noon and 6 pm. For more info visit: https://t.co/w1UeDGf1Uo#nywx #ctwx #njwx pic.twitter.com/aUTfuX8RzC