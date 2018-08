Nixon busca vencer hoy a Cuomo en su mejor terreno: las cámaras de TV

For the first time in 12 years, Gov. Cuomo agreed to a one-on-one primary debate—if we agreed to all of his requirements.

I will debate him backward and in high heels if I have to.

Chip in what you can today to show Cuomo that we're ready for anything: https://t.co/pg8fcy4sJ8 pic.twitter.com/pMLLcAsAZm

— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 27, 2018