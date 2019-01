¿A dieta en 2019? Las 5 mejores dietas para bajar de peso

View this post on Instagram

MIND – is an acronym for the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. The MIND diet was created specifically to preserve your mental faculties as you age. The Mediterranean diet is widely considered the healthiest diet on the planet.

People who eat this way rank high in health and longevity, and have some of the lowest rates of Alzheimer's disease.

It's been shown to boost memory and attention and slow the rate of age-related cognitive decline.

curled from: https://bebrainfit.com/improve-memory/