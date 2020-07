Gloria Guillén “habla” con su hija Vanessa frente a la Virgen de Guadalupe: “Ya eres historia”, “eres especial”

Mama Guillen and LULAC CEO Sindy Benavides on NIGHTLINE Tonight

Join #LULAC and #MamaGuillen in demanding justice for every man and woman raped in the military as many are being brave and using the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen.TONIGHT watch Mama Guillen and LULAC CEO Sindy Benavidez on Nightline as we demand #JusticeForVanessaShare a heart react and/or #MamaGuillen in the comments in SOLIDARITY.#MeTooMilitary#MeToo

