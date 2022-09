¿Dónde está Dulce María? Misterio de niña hispana desaparecida en Nueva Jersey cumple tres años aún con recompensa de $75,000 dólares

#MissingMonday It has been nearly three years since Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a playground in Bridgeton, NJ. She would now be 8 years old. If you have any info on Dulce's disappearance, please call the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. @MissingKids https://t.co/jB3tQO4yFB pic.twitter.com/a4GLWcizfG— FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) September 12, 2022