Costa de Alaska es azotada por la tormenta, provocando graves inundaciones y múltiples evacuaciones

As the remnants of Typhoon Merbok impacts into Alaska's West Coast, it's important to reference the size of this storm. There are currently Coastal Flood and High Wind Warnings in effect for the West Coast and Western Arctic Coast as the storm tracks up the Bering Strait. #AKwx pic.twitter.com/p6gsXB69oG— NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022