Dos apuñalados por hombre que entró sin pagar al Metro de Nueva York en Queens

Fare evader stabs two men who tried to follow him through subway station gate, leaving one clinging to life



A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and is in critical condition. The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed in the bicep.https://t.co/XqTnuMdupL— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 5, 2023