Joven lleva 18 años desaparecido: misterio y angustia familiar en Nueva York

#StatenIsland #NY #NewYork #Missing-Arkadiy Tashman,M/W, 6'00",180,BLUE eyes,Brown hair, skateboarder with a pierced ear & missing since 01-25-2005 when he was 17YO. Age Progression image of what he may look like. #NCMEC #Manhattan #NYC #Brooklyn #Bronx #Queens #NYPD pic.twitter.com/EBbqF0VGvj