Descarado ladrón con rifle robó “para los pobres” en bodega de Nueva York: video NYPD

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 7/8/23 approx. 10:37PM, inside 585C Veterans Rd West @NYPD123PCT Staten Island. The suspect displayed an assault rifle to a 26-yr-old clerk & demanded money. He fled with the money from the register. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/4QEGLgI0cG