Policía le dispara a automovilista que trató de agarrar una pistola del tablero

Ofc.Byron Boelter stopped at the scene of a 2-car crash in the 1300 blk of Dickerson Pke. Upon encountering Rod Reed, 20, in a Chevy Camaro, Boelter saw Reed reach for a gun on the dash. Boelter fired, striking Reed in the leg. Reed is stable at Vanderbilt. A gun was recovered. pic.twitter.com/AX6wT1wF7j