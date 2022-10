Apuñalamiento afuera de restaurante McDonald’s en Nueva York: el mismo del reciente ataque con un hacha

🚨 WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/10 at 11:40 pm, a 42-year-old male was in front of 114 Delancey St in Manhattan when an unknown male approached him and stabbed him in the chest. The attack was unprovoked. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/xBr9Q9Yb4P