Fotos: El trasero de Jenna Jameson antes y después de la dieta keto

Luego de ser una de las actrices porno más famosas del mundo, Jenna Jameson se retiró de las pantallas para dedicarse a sus hijos, a escribir y a seguir un estilo de vida saludable.
Hace un par de días, la ex actriz compartió fotos de su trasero antes y después de la dieta keto, régimen alimenticio del que Jameson se ha convertido en una ferviente seguidora y defensora. El cambio es, sin duda, sorprendente.
I cannot stress enough the importance of taking “before pics” 👏🏻 I HATED SEEING THESE PICTURES UNTIL I STARTED SEEING PROGRESS! So if you are beginning your journey or even thinking about #keto please take my advice and take jumping off pictures!!!! Next step is to clean out your kitchen of garbage processed foods and inform your family that the household is building healthy bodies! I’ll be doing a #howtostartketo on my next weight loss post so stay tuned! #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #transformation #fitnessmotivation #ketodiet
Desde hace dos años, luego de dar a luz a su hija Batelli, la actriz adoptó la dieta keto o cetogénica para perder las más de 60 libras que ganó con el embarazo. En su cuenta de Instagram es posible ver varias fotos de cómo su cuerpo ha cambiado desde entonces.
Let’s talk getting back in the #keto saddle. Now that I’m back from vacation, I definitely needed to restart my #ketodiet 👏🏻 while on vacation I indulged, not in garbage but in whatever amount of good carbs I wanted. My scale reflected it less than I thought it would. I only gained 4 lbs. no worries! The best way to get back into #ketosis is to fast! I completed an 18 hour fast and then ate pure strict keto and I fell easily back into ketosis! Within 2 days I was back at my pre vacation weight! So don’t stress if you fall off a bit, just buckle down after and keto on! #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #fitness #ketoweightloss
La dieta keto consiste en consumir altas cantidades de grasa y proteínas, pero poco o nada de carbohidratos. Fue creada en la década de 1920 por expertos de la Sociedad de Epilepsia para tratar la enfermedad y otros trastornos convulsivos, y desde entonces advirtieron sobre la importancia de seguir este régimen sólo bajo un estricto seguimiento médico. Sin embargo, miles de personas en el mundo han adoptado la dieta cetogénica como un régimen para adelgazar, entre ellas celebridades como Kim Kardashian o Mick Jagger.
Alrighty… let’s talk #keto on vacation. It’s not easy. Not because there is a shortage of perfect #ketofoods …. but because it’s ingrained in our brains that vacation is for letting go! I’m guilty. I had a plate of fries, fish tacos, tortilla soup and a churro stuffed with ice cream. I’m sure my scale has shifted… but not to the point that it should effect my mood or ultimate progress. Moral of this story, don’t deprive yourself… enjoy life… but don’t stray to far 😉 #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #beforeandafter #intermittentfasting #vacation #weightlossjourney #ketodiet #ketogeniclife
Expertos en nutrición han criticado la dieta keto de Jameson, la cual combina con periodos de ayuno prolongado, pues aseguran que a largo plazo puede tener efectos perjudiciales en la salud. “Si no comes todos los alimentos, tendrás deficiencias en varias vitaminas y minerales y te faltará energía”, declaró la dietista Brigitte Zeitlin al portal Page Six.
Otros nutriólogos han advertido sobre los peligros de eliminar de manera definitiva un grupo de alimentos de la dieta, especialmente los carbohidratos, pues las células del organismo están compuestas de proteínas, ácidos nucléicos, grasas y carbohidratos; la falta de alguno de estos nutrientes acabará por dañar el equilibrio celular.
Yes, I’m an IVF warrior. Our sweet Batelli was conceived through modern medicine. Truth be told, IVF is one of the hardest things I’ve endured. So much emotion, stress, fear, pressure, pain and anxiety. The hormones wreak havoc on your body for months prior to transfer and the fear of the unknown is encompassing. I was 43 when we began our IVF for Batel. I felt I had little time. I felt it may be my last chance. I knew what I was getting into since I had a successful twin IVF pregnancy. But I was MUCH younger then. Well, after everything we ended up with one very special PGD tested, perfect embryo… my little Batelli. She was worth every shot, every cry and every push. I felt compelled to talk about my age, IVF and how you can do this too. Never lose hope. Always trust in G-d. He has beautiful plans for you. #ivfjourney #ivf #ivfsuccess #ivfwarrior #ivfcommunity #ivfpregnancy
Ante las críticas, Jameson se ha defendido asegurando que los dietistas le temen a la dieta keto porque les ha quitado clientes.