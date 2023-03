Alarma por otra ballena muerta: van 11 casos recientes en Nueva York y NJ a la espera de respuesta federal

On 2/27, Double D Charters reported to COA that another dead whale was floating in the Ambrose Channel. The story has since been confirmed by NOAA and the whale has been identified as a humpback. The cause of death has not yet been released.

