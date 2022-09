Mujer murió baleada en la cabeza saliendo de trabajar en zona “tranquila” de Nueva York: Gramercy Park

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head near Union Square Park. A day ago, a man was stabbed and killed in Chelsea near W. 28th St.



It was the second slay in two days in the 13th precinct — its first homicides all year. @Tomtracyv https://t.co/4ydZHMQHJc— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 1, 2022