Alerta: además de ballenas, ahora también delfines están muriendo en playas de Nueva York y NJ

3/15: Mayor @TonyPerryNJ of Middletown, NJ reported in a FB post that a dolphin has washed up at the Leonardo State Marina. He says the state has been alerted. We will provide updates when more information is available. https://t.co/PpBhMsiDoI#dolphin #middletownnj #newjersey pic.twitter.com/1RxLb6OtXH